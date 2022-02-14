LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #30

Congratulations to Ian Moller, who won the voting to be named the #28 prospect in the Rangers farm system.
Our list so far:
1 — Jack Leiter
2 — Josh Jung
3 — Cole Winn
4 — Justin Foscue
5 — Dustin Harris
6 — Ezequiel Duran
7 — Owen White
8 — Evan Carter
9 — Josh Smith
10 — Sam Huff
11 — Ricky Vanasco
12 — Luisangel Acuna
13 — A.J. Alexy
14 — Thomas Saggese
15 — Aaron Zavala
16 — T.K. Roby
17 — Glenn Otto
18 — Maximo Acosta
19 — Davis Wendzel
20 — Ronny Henriquez
21 — Blaine Crim
22 — Yerry Rodriguez
23 — Bubba Thompson
24 — Cole Ragans
25 — Yeison Morrobel
26 — Cody Bradford
27 — Cam Cauley
28 — Ian Moller
29 — Zak Kent
Moving on...
We are using Google Forms for the voting. You will need to include your LSB user name when you vote. If you don’t have an LSB user name, you need to use some sort of identifier.
So who is the #29 prospect in the Rangers system right now?
Cast your vote below...
