LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — #30

Congratulations to Ian Moller, who won the voting to be named the #28 prospect in the Rangers farm system.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Justin Foscue

5 — Dustin Harris

6 — Ezequiel Duran

7 — Owen White

8 — Evan Carter

9 — Josh Smith

10 — Sam Huff

11 — Ricky Vanasco

12 — Luisangel Acuna

13 — A.J. Alexy

14 — Thomas Saggese

15 — Aaron Zavala

16 — T.K. Roby

17 — Glenn Otto

18 — Maximo Acosta

19 — Davis Wendzel

20 — Ronny Henriquez

21 — Blaine Crim

22 — Yerry Rodriguez

23 — Bubba Thompson

24 — Cole Ragans

25 — Yeison Morrobel

26 — Cody Bradford

27 — Cam Cauley

28 — Ian Moller

29 — Zak Kent

Moving on...

So who is the #29 prospect in the Rangers system right now?

Cast your vote below...