Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Levi Weaver takes a look at some lingering questions that the Texas Rangers could be working to address if, you know, there wasn’t a contentious lockout going on.

Evan Grant’s positional analysis series makes a stop in left field which might be the most unsettled spot on the Rangers roster.

Over at Fangraphs, Jake Mailhot writes that Nathaniel Lowe’s late-season numbers suggest that he could be a prime breakout candidate in 2022.

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors profiles Isiah Kiner-Falefa as an underrated trade chip, if he doesn’t stick around as an ultra utility player for Texas.

Jeff Wilson writes that the needle needs to start moving between the owners and players or regular season games could be lost.

With tensions high during the CBA negotiations, Matt Snyder explains why baseball doesn’t need a salary cap if a lack of parity is the excuse.

And, as Jeff Passan notes, a big reason for why MLB’s latest proposal was a nonstarter is the owners asked for the ability to pare down the minor leagues again to save figuratively pennies.

