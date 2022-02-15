2021-22 LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Trevor Hauver, who won the voting to be named the #30 prospect in the Rangers farm system.

Our list so far:

1 — Jack Leiter

2 — Josh Jung

3 — Cole Winn

4 — Justin Foscue

5 — Dustin Harris

6 — Ezequiel Duran

7 — Owen White

8 — Evan Carter

9 — Josh Smith

10 — Sam Huff

11 — Ricky Vanasco

12 — Luisangel Acuna

13 — A.J. Alexy

14 — Thomas Saggese

15 — Aaron Zavala

16 — T.K. Roby

17 — Glenn Otto

18 — Maximo Acosta

19 — Davis Wendzel

20 — Ronny Henriquez

21 — Blaine Crim

22 — Yerry Rodriguez

23 — Bubba Thompson

24 — Cole Ragans

25 — Yeison Morrobel

26 — Cody Bradford

27 — Cam Cauley

28 — Ian Moller

29 — Zak Kent

30 — Trevor Hauver

Moving on...

In looking at the list, who do you think is too high? Too low? Who are the most notable omissions on the list?