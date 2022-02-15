2021-22 LSB Offseason Community Prospect Rankings — Final Results

Congratulations to Trevor Hauver, who won the voting to be named the #30 prospect in the Rangers farm system.
Our list so far:
1 — Jack Leiter
2 — Josh Jung
3 — Cole Winn
4 — Justin Foscue
5 — Dustin Harris
6 — Ezequiel Duran
7 — Owen White
8 — Evan Carter
9 — Josh Smith
10 — Sam Huff
11 — Ricky Vanasco
12 — Luisangel Acuna
13 — A.J. Alexy
14 — Thomas Saggese
15 — Aaron Zavala
16 — T.K. Roby
17 — Glenn Otto
18 — Maximo Acosta
19 — Davis Wendzel
20 — Ronny Henriquez
21 — Blaine Crim
22 — Yerry Rodriguez
23 — Bubba Thompson
24 — Cole Ragans
25 — Yeison Morrobel
26 — Cody Bradford
27 — Cam Cauley
28 — Ian Moller
29 — Zak Kent
30 — Trevor Hauver
Moving on...
In looking at the list, who do you think is too high? Too low? Who are the most notable omissions on the list?
Loading comments...