McDaniel top 100 prospect list has three Rangers

Kiley McDaniel’s top 100 prospect list for 2022 has dropped, and three Texas Rangers have made the cut.

The top ranked Ranger on the list is a mild surprise, as Josh Jung cracks McDaniel’s top 20, checking in at #19, between Nolan Gorman for the Cardinals and Zac Veen for the Rockies. Jung over Leiter isn’t that surprising — Leiter is the consensus top prospect, but he is on the same tier as Jung, and there’s arguments for either (or Cole Winn) as the top guy in the Rangers system — but Jung being in the top quarter of the list is eye-opening. McDaniel says the one question about Jung — his ability to hit for power — has largely been put to rest with Jung.

Jack Leiter is #36 on Kiley’s list, with Kiley says he “fits in the Walker Buehler school of Vandy-slash-data-influenced power starters with vertically oriented stuff.” The ding on Leiter, from Kiley’s perspective, is his command, though he notes that Leiter potentially projects to average command, which would make him a potential #1 starter.

Finally, Cole Winn is at #60. Y’all may have heard of Cole Winn...righthanded starter, spent most of 2021 in Frisco, solid mix of pitches. He is someone we may be seeing in Arlington at some point this season...you know, if there is a season.