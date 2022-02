With the 2021 season having come to a close, we are looking back at the year that was for members of the Texas Rangers.

Today we are looking at pitcher Hyeon-jong Yang.

Hyeon-jong Yang gave up 9 home runs in 35.1 innings of work for the Rangers in 2021, a rate of 2.3 HR/9.

More like Long-gone Yang, amirite?

