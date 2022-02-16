Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff WIlson’s newsletter tells us that the players and owners have ten days to reach an agreement without impacting the regular season and touches on some details of the ongoing Tyler Skaggs trial.

The federal criminal trial has seen four of Skaggs’ former teammates testify to drug use while playing for the Angels and to buying drugs from former Angels communications director Eric Kay.

Jack Leiter went back to Vanderbilt after he was drafted not just to finish his education... there’s a pro locker room there, and the Rangers’ organization worked with the trainers at Vanderbilt to continue Leiter’s development.

T.R. Sullivan’s memoirs continue with the Josh Hamilton years and how wild and weird his time with the Rangers was.

Josh and Jace Jung are standing on the cusp of what could be a life changing season, with Josh potentially earning a starting position on the big league team and Jace having draft eligibility as the number 3 prospect in the country.

And that’s about all I’ve got this morning.