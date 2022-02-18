Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, LSB.

Yesterday former Angels communications director Eric Kay was found guilty of selling fentanyl to Tyler Skaggs by a federal jury in Fort Worth.

MLB Pipeline has a list of the top collegiate prospect for every organization.

Similarly, The Athletic picks one 2022 bounce-back candidate for every team.

TR Sullivan has part two of three of his Josh Hamilton revisit.

And Dan Szymborski has a nice piece up projecting Seiya Suzuki, writing that ZiPS suggests a 5-for-$83-million deal for the future Major Leaguer.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday.