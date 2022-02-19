Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

There was Rangers news yesterday! :) It was very concerning. :l

The Rangers announced that Josh Jung has a labral sprain in his left shoulder and has been shut down for the time being.

It was also announced yesterday that the lockout will officially affect the start of Spring Training, having pushed it back seven days, at the least.

Elsewhere Kennedi Landry has a cool piece up on the RoughRiders’ stadium.

Jeff Wilson breaks down the Rangers top prospect list Nos. 11-20 on his substack.

T.R Sullivan has part three of his series on Josh Hamilton’s time as a Ranger.

The Athletic has a piece up noting that top prospects who are on 40 man rosters are getting the short end of the stick during the lockout, in particular.

And on a fun note, classic Simpsons episode ‘Homer at the Bat’ debuted 30 years ago tomorrow.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!