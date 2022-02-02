Wednesday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

Evan Grant says that MLB and the MLBPA need to get it in gear and get a deal done before fans start losing interest.

Levi Weaver has a story on Josh Sale turning his life around and now looking to help others.

Owen White was one of the players who just missed Keith Law’s top 100 prospect list.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter talks about Kyle Cody, and Jeff’s hope Cody gets a chance once he’s finally healthy, which looks to be the second half of 2022.

Grant Brisbee looks at the longest droughts since a homegrown player at a position has made the All Star team for each MLB team.