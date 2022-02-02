Rangers in top half of BA organization rankings

Baseball America has their latest organizational rankings out, and the Texas Rangers, for the first time in over a half-decade, are not relegated to the bottom half of the farm system rankings.

Texas checks in at #9 on the rankings list, a reflection of the infusion of talent that the team has gotten from their last few drafts, together with recent trades. Texas will also get a big boost from picking third overall in the 2022 draft, with that player almost certainly being a top 100 prospect in MLB and one of the top guys in the Rangers farm system.

The shift in focus with amateur talent has resulted in much better early results from the team’s last few drafts, and even the 2018 draft, which has been the object of a fair amount of criticism, is looking pretty salty at this point, with Cole Winn a consensus top 100 prospect and Owen White rocketing up boards after his impressive 2021 season.