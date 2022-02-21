Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. The owners and players meet again today where, with any luck, the owners won’t propose a deal that includes kicking a puppy every half inning.

Jeff Wilson writes about the options that the Texas Rangers have at third base if Josh Jung misses significant time.

Of course, the Rangers might not even need 3B options if there is no baseball. R.J. Anderson & Mike Axisa take a look at the timeline ahead of This Week in Labor Strife.

Kiley McDaniel has the Rangers at No. 10 in his farm system rankings which is up ten spots from last year.

And, Jared Sandler discusses how Jose Leclerc and Jonathan Hernandez can act as cavalry for the bullpen later this summer.

Have a nice day!