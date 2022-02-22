Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that spring training has begun...sort of. Minor league players not on the 40-man roster have started workouts in Arizona.

Jeff Wilson writes that Texas Rangers officials have made the trek to Surprise where they will keep tabs on their prospects while hoping for good news from the labor talks.

R.J. Anderson takes a look at MLB’s luxury tax which has served as a soft salary cap and become a major sticking point in negotiations for both sides.

And, at MLB Trade Rumors, Tim Dierkes examines what a MLBPA-proposed 80% “Super Two” arbitration cutoff would have looked like for players ineligible this winter.

Have a nice day!