Wednesday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

It appears I am doing the links today...

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter this morning talks about Justin Foscue getting a look at third base.

Evan Grant has a story up on Jack Leiter, who has been in Surprise since mid-January doing informal workouts.

The reality of being a professional pitcher has not really settled in on Leiter yet.

Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor, in what appears to be the resolution of his criminal court issues regarding his arrest a while back.