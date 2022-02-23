Wednesday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...
It appears I am doing the links today...
Jeff Wilson’s newsletter this morning talks about Justin Foscue getting a look at third base.
Evan Grant has a story up on Jack Leiter, who has been in Surprise since mid-January doing informal workouts.
The reality of being a professional pitcher has not really settled in on Leiter yet.
Josh Hamilton pleaded guilty to unlawful restraint, a misdemeanor, in what appears to be the resolution of his criminal court issues regarding his arrest a while back.
Loading comments...