Josh Jung likely out for most of 2022, per report

Josh Jung had labrum surgery this morning, per Evan Grant, who says that the expected timeline for such a surgery would provide that he would be able to DH in six months. Six months, of course, is late August, which would essentially mean Jung will miss most, if not all, of the 2022 season.

What a fucking gut punch this is. Jung has exceeded the consensus expectations for him coming out of Texas Tech and established himself as a top 25-30 prospect in the game. He was expected to be the Rangers’ regular third baseman this year — if not on Opening Day, then soon thereafter. He’s been seen as a key building block for the team’s rebuild.

And now it appears likely we won’t see Jung in Arlington until 2023.

In the meantime, it appears that Isiah Kiner-Falefa will likely be back at third base for the 2022 season. Andy Ibanez could possibly also be an option there, and Justin Foscue is getting some reps there as well. Davis Wendzel is generally seen as being best suited defensively for third base, and if he has a strong camp and a good start to the minor league season, he could potentially be an option as well.

But regardless of all that, this blows.