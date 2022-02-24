Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Josh Jung underwent surgery yesterday to repair a torn labrum, meaning he will be out until at least August and unlikely to make his major league debut until late in the season, if at all.

The silver lining is that the torn labrum was not in Jung’s throwing shoulder, as it was in former top prospect Jurickson Profar, but the turd colored lining is that third base will be manned by Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the foreseeable future.

GM Chris Young points out that a stress fracture last season has already gone a long way towards teaching Josh Jung what it’s like to use 2/3’s of a season and development time, so he’s not breaking new ground.

Matt Bush is the wise old man at the Rangers’ minor league mini-camp, showing that hope springs eternal in the aging ballplayer’s breast.

And, that’s about it.