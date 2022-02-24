BA top 10 1B list features a Ranger

Baseball America’s list of the top 10 first base prospects for 2022 is out, and the Texas Rangers have a representative on the list. Dustin Harris, who Baseball America had fifth on their Texas Rangers top 10, is also fifth on their rankings of the top first base prospects.

Now, there’s always the caveat when dealing with first base prospect rankings that the first base prospect pool generally tends to be pretty shallow...many players who end up at first base are playing another position in the lower minors, or even up until they reach the majors, and so a prospect who ends up being a really good major league first baseman in five years has a good chance of not even being considered for this list now, because he’s a third baseman, or an outfielder, or whatever.

Nonetheless, making the top five is a nice achievement, and its a ranking he earned after slashing a combined .327/.401/.542 between low-A and high-A in 2021. Harris has also played some third base, although he is not expected to stick there long-term (or even medium-term), and the Rangers are getting some work in the outfield this spring in anticipation of him playing some corner outfield this season.

Harris could go back to Hickory to start 2022, but after he raked there once promoted (.372/.425/.648) I think there’s a good chance he starts the year with Frisco. And regardless of what happens with the lockout, the minor league seasons will be starting on time, with Frisco’s home opener being on Friday, April 8.