Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The lockout continues. Evan Drellich writes about the upcoming meeting today after not much progress yesterday.

Our hero Evan Grant plays the role of Kendal Jenner offering MLB and the PA a Pepsi in an attempt to save Opening Day.

Kennedi Landry writes that infield prospects Justin Foscue and Josh Smith will be working to improve their positional versatility during Spring Training.

Jeff Wilson says that Jack Leiter isn’t all that into keeping track of velo and radar guns and stuff, man. But he’s hitting 99 on them just for the record.

Mac Engel wrote something that won’t make you mad.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of each team’s best defensive prospect.

That’s all for this morning. Smell ya later.