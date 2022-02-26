 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Texas Rangers update for Saturday, February 26

By Coylio
Good morning, LSB.

Evan Grant writes that with the big boys still locked out the Rangers are getting plenty of looks at their younger, non-40 man players.

Evan also has a mailbag in which he answers a whole bunch of lockout questions from fans.

Speaking of, MLB has announced that spring training games will begin no sooner than March 8.

Kennedi Landry talked to Rangers minor league slugger Blaine Crim.

The Athletic’s lockout roundup says that MLB is hoping for a “shortened period of time to implement on-field changes.”

And Jeff Wilson finishes off his breakdown of the Rangers’ Top 40 prospect list.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!

