Good morning, folks...

Kennedi Landry looks at the Rangers’ top minor league arms beyond 2021 first rounder Jack Leiter.

Evan Drellich says that, given the positions that owners are taking, they could have canceled Opening Day a long time ago.

Ken Rosenthal says Rob Manfred appears to be intent on steering baseball towards what Manfred called a “disastrous outcome from the industry” just a few weeks ago.

David Laurila has his latest Sunday Notes column over at Fangraphs.