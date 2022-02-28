Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. I suppose we’ll know later today – barring a change in rhetoric – if Opening Day will take place on the final day of March or if MLB’s mogul tyrants have truly opted for ruination.

Jeff Wilson attempts to pin down how the Texas Rangers would proceed should a miracle transpire at Roger Dean Stadium and the lockout ends.

Andy McCullough goes hard in the paint on MLB ownership, a group that has shown time and time again that they don’t really care all that much about when and/or if we’re enjoying baseball.

And, Rangers 1B farmhand Dustin Harris is among the “Picks to Click” from the prospect gang over at FanGraphs.

Good luck, the sport of baseball. Don’t forget to cancel your MLB.TV subscription before they auto-charge you after canceling games.