Monday early evening lockout update: Lots of talking

It is Monday evening, February 28. The day the owners said a deal had to be done by, otherwise they would start canceling games.

There is no deal as of now. There have been, however, meetings going on all day. The meetings are still ongoing, as the two sides continue to negotiate on a potential agreement.

I am not expecting a deal. The lack of progress this weekend, the rancorousness earlier today, has me thinking that it ain’t happening today.

But the fact that we are into the evening, and discussions are still ongoing, is a positive sign...or, at least, better than the alternative.