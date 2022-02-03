Thursday Morning Links

Good morning to you all!

Jeff Wilson says that the Baseball America preseason organizational talent rankings are out and that the Rangers are at number 9, up from 24 to start 2021.

Josh Sale is attempting a comeback after seven years out of baseball.

Evan Grant runs through the Rangers’ priorities once the labor issue is resolved, noting that there are still questions about the rotation, the bullpen, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Seiya Suzuki.

And that’s about all we’ve got this morning.