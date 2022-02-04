Friday Morning Rangers Update

Good morning, LSB.

Not much in terms of news today but there's enough minutiae to hold you over.

Jeff Wilson writes on his substack about an apparent Nolan Ryan movie set to debut at this year's SXSW Film Festival.

The Rangers placed five on ESPN’s ‘top 100 players of all-time’ list.

MLB dot com dropped a Rangers video vault post with flashbacks to Bobby Witt striking out four in one inning and Pudge driving in nine runs in one game.

Pipeline has a list of prospects from every team with a famous relative. The Rangers pick is rather obvious.

And the Fort Worth Star Telegram writes that the witness list in the trial for the death of Tyler Skaggs includes a number of former Angels.

That's all for this morning. Stay warm.