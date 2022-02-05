Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The lockout rolls on, and will probably continue to do so, as the MLBPA rejected out to half court the MLB’s request for a federal mediator.

Levi Weaver has a story on Dustin Harris, No. 5 on LSB’s community rankings, and how his rise has changed the narrative around the Rangers’ trade for the ghost of Mike Minor.

Speaking of lists n stuff, on Jeff Wilson’s substack he starts his Rangers Top 40 prospects countdown.

TR Sullivan has a post up too where he discusses the two most underrated players in Rangers history.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of the best player from in franchise not in the Hall of Fame.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!