Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Jeff Wilson writes than in lieu of structured team activities, some Texas Rangers players have banded together to train during the lockout.

Evan Grant assumes that there will be baseball in 2022 so he begins his positional outlook for the Rangers with catcher.

Kennedi Landry notes that the Rangers added Nick Hundley to the ever growing list of assistants to the GM for Texas.

What’s the first order of business for the Rangers if and when baseball is unlocked? Mike Axisa writes that the big need is pitching.

And, with MLB owners needing fresh revenue to make up for the mere pennies that they’ll be out with any new CBA, the playoffs are expected to expand. Dan Szymborski tries to make that idea suck less.

Have a nice day!