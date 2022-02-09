Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson covers two recent additions to the Rangers’ organization, special assistant to the GM (and former Chris Young teammate) Nick Hundley and minor league first baseman Joe McCarthy.

Jim Bowden has a roundup of what each MLB team needs to do once the lockout ends and says the Rangers need to sign Jorge Soler for 3 years / $45 million.

Evan Grant has a positional analysis of how the Rangers are set at first base next season, noting that Nathaniel Lowe has some flaws but there are players waiting in the wings should he continue to struggle against fastballs.

And that’s about all I’ve got this morning.