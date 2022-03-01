Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning. MLB’s arbitrary deadline for having a collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union without canceling regular season games came and went but the sides made enough headway during a marathon session of negotiating into the wee hours this morning that there’s the potential for a deal before today’s new arbitrary deadline. The battle for baseball’s soul continues.

Over at FanGraphs, Jay Jaffe takes a look at the disaster state that MLB found itself in which required a 16-hour day of talks just to get to a maybe by 5 pm EST today.

Jeff Wilson wondered how firm MLB’s deal deadline of Monday was and it turns out, not very. Now we’ll have to see about today.

Levi Weaver’s first Weaver Wire of the year covers all the things that have been going on with the Texas Rangers over the last couple of months.

Kennedi Landry writes that the big leaguers might not be in Arizona just yet but Cole Winn is and he’s been impressing Rangers officials at minicamp.

And, in a frustrating time for players, the DMN notes that Joey Gallo took a moment for some self-deprecating levity online yesterday. I miss our large adult son.

Have a good day and once again, good luck Major League Baseball.