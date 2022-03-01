 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tuesday p.m. lockout update: Everything is bad again

So much for the early morning optimism

By Adam J. Morris
Well, everything sucks again.

After reports last night and this morning about progress supposedly being made, the owners came out this afternoon with a statement saying that the union was acting all cool yesterday but now are being a bunch of dicks, and they feel betrayed and hurt and led on, and so there probably won’t be a deal and games will be canceled and it is all the players’ fault.

MLB has reportedly indicated it has made its last offer.

If no deal is reached MLB could declare an impasse and implement its last offer, which would then result in litigation.

Eat Arby’s.

