Thursday Morning Links

The players and owners have once again failed to reach an agreement, leading to another week of cancelled games.

Levi Weaver checks in with a progress report on the Rangers’ 2020 draft class, a draft class one draft watcher called “confusing.”

Evan Grant continues his draft countdown with Avery Weems.

Sounds like Clayton Kershaw is bored by the lockdown and got himself a job while he waits for the season to begin.

Kennedi Landry profiles Steele Walker, the Rangers’ 20th ranked prospect and “colorful character.”