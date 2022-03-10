No Rule 5 Draft this season

It appears that there will be a full 162 game season this year, but we do have one casualty from the lengthy lock out — this year’s Rule 5 Draft.

Yes, technically, there was a Rule 5 Draft this year, as the minor league portion of the draft occurred in December as scheduled. The major league portion of the draft, however, was postponed due to the lockout, which prevented any major league transactions from occurring.

With the lockout dragging into March, it has seemed for a while that postponed would turn into canceled, and that was made official today.

Among the Rangers prospects who would have been eligible to be selected, had their been a draft this year, were Cole Ragans, Bubba Thompson and Jake Latz.