Friday morning Rangers update

Good morning, baseball. I love you.

The lockout is over.

Evan Grant breaks down the new deal agreed upon by the players, which includes expanded playoffs, increased minimum salary and a shift ban.

Grant also has a Q&A where he answers questions about how the new deal will affect the Rangers.

Levi Weaver similarly takes you through what’s next for the Texas Rangers and projects the starting 2022 roster.

Mark Feinsand writes that the slightly-delayed season will begin on April 7.

Now that it’s back on, Kennedi Landry has three questions for the upcoming Ranger season.

Landry also has a Rangers 2022 offseason refresher, in case you’ve forgotten where they left off.

The Athletic’s Evan Drellich writes that after 99 days of lockout, the players won.

Stefan Stevenson has some national and local reactions to the lockout ending.

Brittany Ghiroli has a post-lockout question for every MLB team.

Kevin Sherrington has some words on the upcoming changes to baseball, some immediate and some not being implemented until next season.

Jeff Wilson has a Spring Training preview now that it’s, yknow, happening.

And Evan Grant’s prospect countdown continues with No. 21, Yerry Rodriguez.

That’s all for this morning. Have a happy baseball.