Rodon, Giants agree to deal, per reports

MLB Rumors: Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants have reportedly agreed to terms on a two year, $44 million deal with an opt out after year one.

Rodon, 29, was one of the more interesting free agents on the market this offseason. The lefthanded pitcher was the 3rd overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Chicago White Sox, but didn’t meet expectations due to injuries that dogged him for much of his time as a pro. The ChiSox actually non-tendered him after the 2020 season, then re-signed him to a lesser deal than what he would have made in arbitration.

Rodon responded with a breakout year, putting up a 2.37 ERA and a 2.65 FIP in 132 innings over 24 starts. He made the All Star team and finished fifth in the American League Cy Young balloting, but he also spent time on the injured list with shoulder fatigue.

Rodon offers great upside if he can stay healthy, but the injury history and lack of track record was expected to limit the total value of any deal he signed this offseason. Rodon is going with a short-term deal that would allow him to re-enter the free agent market and get a much bigger contract after the 2022 season if he replicates his 2021 campaign, while having the security of a $44 million guarantee in case he falters.