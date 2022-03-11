No Kershaw for Texas

Clayton Kershaw, Metroplex native and long time Los Angeles Dodger, has returned to the Dodgers on a one year deal, per multiple reports.

Kershaw, 33, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers since being drafted 7th overall in the 2006 MLB Draft, two picks after the Mariners picked Brandon Morrow and five picks before the Rangers picked Kasey Kiker. The lefthanded pitcher was rumored to be someone that the Rangers were pursuing this offseason, with the consensus being that the Rangers were the one team who might have a chance at swaying Kershaw from leaving the Dodgers.

Alas, it was not to be.

Nevertheless, the Clayton Kershaw homecoming dream isn’t quite dead, since it is just a one year deal that Kershaw inked. Kershaw was relatively mortal in 2021, while also dealing with some injury issues that had created some question as to how much he would be able to contribute in 2022. In any case, whatever he contributes, it will be for the Dodgers.