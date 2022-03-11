Rangers sign former Horn Workman

The Texas Rangers have signed righthanded pitcher Brandon Workman to a minor league deal, according to reports on the interwebs.

Workman, 33, was born in Arlington and was a well regarded prep pitcher coming out of Bowie High School in 2007. He was taken in the third round that year by the Philadelphia Phillies, but passed on going pro, instead opting to pitch for the UT Longhorns. Workman was then taken in the second round of the 2010 draft by the Boston Red Sox.

Workman took a while to get established in the majors, but from 2017-19 was a solid piece in the Boston bullpen. He struggled in 2020, particularly after being traded to Philadelphia in late August, and got released by both the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox in 2021.

Workman is veteran bullpen depth, someone the Rangers can look at this spring as a possible reclamation project, but who seems likely to end up in Round Rock’s pen for 2022.