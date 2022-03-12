Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

Content Machine Evan Grant has had a very busy couple of days and has a piece on Rangers owner Ray Davis with quotes n stuff.

Grant also says that after 99 days of lockout PFP looks like the fourth season of The Wire, in so many words.

EG has a write up on a couple of free agent additions by the Rangers yesterday, including old friend Martin Perez.

Jack Leiter took the mound for the first time in spring training yesterday and squared off against Bobby Witt Jr, which apparently turned Evan into the Matt Damon Getting Old gif.

And finally to end the EG section, Grant gives a full look at the Rangers’ Spring Training schedule.

Elsewhere, Levi Weaver says that the Rangers bring home one lefty but not the other.

Kennedi Landry has more quotes and video from Jack Leiter’s debut.

Kennedi’s also got a nice little prospect roundup post.

On Jeff Wilson’s substack he has a list of Rangers minor leaguers who impressed during the lockout.

Jayson Stark has a breakdown of all the MLB scheduling changes to take place over the next two seasons.

MLB dot com has a succinct writeup of what every team has done so far in the offseason.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!