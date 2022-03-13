Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

As you probably know, the Rangers traded Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ronny Henriquez to the Minnesota Twins for Mitch Garver.

Levi Weaver breaks down the deal over at the Athletic. And if you want the Twins’ angle, Aaron Gleeman and Dan Hayes, Twins writers for the Athletic, cover it from that side.

Evan Grant looks at how the IKF/Garver trade fits with the moves the Rangers have made this offseason.

Jeff Wilson writes about the deal that sent the presumptive starting third baseman for 2022 to the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Jack Leiter made an appearance against the Kansas City Royals on Friday that was his first game action since the College World Series.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.