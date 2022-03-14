Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant pulled Chris Woodward away from phone calls assuring Isiah Kiner-Falefa long enough to speak about his expectations for the Texas Rangers in 2022.

FanGraphs’ Justin Choi offers judgement on the trade that sent Mitch Garver to Texas and Kiner-Falefa to Minnesota (before IKF was flipped to the Yankees).

Kennedi Landry writes that Josh Jung headlines the non-roster invitees list in Surprise despite his recent shoulder surgery.

Jeff Wilson writes that with Jung down and Kiner-Falefa out, third base is now among the positions that he expects the Rangers to make an acquisition.

If the Rangers do add someone external to play third base this season, R.J. Anderson provides some options.

Jack Leiter lands as the No. 3 best right-handed pitching prospect in the game according to MLB Pipeline’s new rankings.

And, Anthony Gutierrez awaits his first action in the states but the Rangers’ big January international expenditure is No. 18 on Grant’s top Rangers prospects list.

Have a nice day!