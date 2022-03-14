Your thoughts on Coral

As y’all know, the new Coral commenting system was rolled out in late January.

With the lockout having ended and activity cranking up, we have had a number of breaking news events that have resulted in high comment volume the past several days.

Given that, I’d like to get y’alls feedback on it, particularly from the last week or so when there’s been much more activity now that the lockout is over.

Please be constructive. Don’t just say “Coral sucks.”

I would like to be able to send a link to this thread to the Vox Powers That Be so they can get a better idea of what people’s specific issues and concerns are.

So, if there are specific problems you are experiencing, or particular things that are making commenting/reading the comments difficult or problematic, please spell that out in the comments.

My hope is that it will help get some of these things addressed, or at least on the radar of those who are handling this.