Martin Perez signing is official

The Texas Rangers have officially announced that they have signed free agent pitcher Martin Perez to a one year major league deal. Previous reports indicate that it is for $4 million. Perez will presumably join Jon Gray and Dane Dunning in the 2022 rotation. And the Rangers will presumably add at least one more starting pitcher.

With this signing, the Rangers 40 man roster stands at 39.

In addition, the Rangers announced the signings of Brandon Workman, Matt Moore and Jake Marisnick to minor league deals. Workman, we talked about previously. We haven’t talked about Moore, and I don’t think we want to anyway, so let’s move on.

As for Marisnick, he is a center fielder who once was a really good defender, but who the advanced stats don’t see as more than average, at least in center, the last few years. He had a nice year with the bat with the Astros in 2017, when the trash can banging was going on, but otherwise hasn’t really hit.

Leody Taveras is expected to start the year in AAA, where he can get regular at bats and see if he can hit some, which means only Adolis Garcia, among those currently expected to be on the team to start the year, can play center field. Thus, there will likely be a need for a fourth outfielder who can play center, and at this point, Marisnick would seem to be as good an option as any.