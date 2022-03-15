Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Levi Weaver writes that Chris Woodward believes the time for getting by from following the process is over and now the Texas Rangers must actually win games.

Evan Grant writes that the Rangers’ new half a billion dollar keystone combination was finally able to break the ice on a baseball field on Monday.

Kennedi Landry writes that Marcus Semien and Corey Seager can harken back to a time from nine years ago when they were teammates in the Arizona Fall League as they look to set the tone as leaders for the Rangers in 2022.

Jeff Wilson opines that the truncated schedule of a hectic camp has robbed some minor league pitchers of spring training innings and opportunities.

Landry has notes on the Rangers making the Martin Perez signing official and announcing minor league deals for Brandon Workman, Matt Moore, and Jake Marisnick.

Grant also has notes on the various signings and an update on the potential Opening Day absentees without a COVID vaccination.

Jared Sandler offers up a video with his thoughts on the Isiah Kiner-Falefa for Mitch Garver trade.

And, count Willie Calhoun as the most interesting player in Rangers camp according to MLB dot com’s Anthony Castrovince.

Have a nice day!