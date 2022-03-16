A’s trade Chapman to Jays, per reports

MLB Trade Rumors: Matt Chapman is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Oakland A’s, per multiple reports.

Chapman, 28, was the A’s first round pick in 2014 out of Cal State-Fullerton, and has manned the hot corner for them since the middle of 2017. Chapman is considered the gold standard as far as third base defense goes, and won his third gold glove in 2021. His bat dropped off, however, as he slashed just .210/.314/.403 on the year, after having put up a .259/.341/.510 slash line over the previous three seasons.

Even with the down offensive year, Chapman still logged a 3.5 bWAR on the season, but given that he was a 7-8 win player in 2018 and 2019, the thinking seemed to be that the A’s would hold onto him until July to see if the bat bounced back and he regained value. Apparently, though, that’s not the case.

No word yet on what the return for Chapman is. We will update when we have more info.

UPDATE — The A’s are reportedly getting Gunnar Hoglund, Kevin Smith, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead in the deal.

Hogland, 21, is a righthanded pitcher who was the Jays’ first round pick (#19 overall) in the 2021 draft out of Ole Miss. Hogland was a supplemental first round pick in 2018 but didn’t sign, and was viewed as a potential top pick in the 2021 draft before Tommy John surgery ended his junior season prematurely.

Smith, 25, was the Jays’ fourth round pick in 2017. A shortstop in the minors who may need to move to second base or third base in the majors, he put up a .285/.370/.561 slash line in 2021 in AAA. He also made his major league debut in 2021, slashing .094/.194/.188. Smith feels like one of those guys the A’s find who, after some time in the organization, suddenly start hitting really well.

Logue, who turns 26 next year, is a lefty pitcher who was the Jays’ 9th rounder out of the University of Kentucky in 2017. He put himself on the prospect map in 2021 with a solid season as a starter between AA and AAA.

Snead, 27, is a lefty relief pitcher who put up a 1.58 ERA in AAA for the Jays in 2021, and a 2.35 ERA in 7 innings in the majors. Based on his B-R photo, he has good flow.

Hogland and Smith are ranked #5 and #7 in the Jays’ system by Baseball America. Logue is ranked #24.