Brad Miller to Rangers, per report

The Texas Rangers have reportedly agreed on a free agent deal with infielder Brad Miller, per multiple reports. No terms as of yet.

Miller, 32, was with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2021, putting up a .227/.321/.453 line in 377 plate appearances while playing all over the field. He’s played more shortstop than anywhere else in his career, though my guess is the Rangers are signing him to potentially fill a platoon role at third base, as well as back up the other infield spots.

Miller was originally drafted by the Rangers in the 39th round in 2008, but didn’t sign. Miller ended up being a second round pick of the Seattle Mariners in 2011, and generated an inordinate amount of excitement among some corners of the Mariners internet world when he broke in in 2013 with a 2.1 bWAR in half a season.

That ended up being his career best bWAR, however, as he settled into a level in line with a bench player. He has bounced around a fair amount, plays for the Rays, the Brewers, the Indians, the Phillies, and the Cardinals.