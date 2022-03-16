Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all.

Mitch Garver is pumped to be joining the Rangers after spending his entire career in the Twins’ organization and has thrown himself into learning the pitching staff.

Chris Woodward says that Eli White has the highest ceiling in the organization and the sky is the limit after he spent the lockout overhauling his swing mechanics.

The Rangers have signed utility guy Brad Miller, who put up a .774 OPS and 20 home runs for the Phillies last year.

Evan Grant continues his prospect countdown with Aaron Zavala at number 16.

Grant’s spring training notebook discusses Nick Tropeano becoming one more pitcher joining the bevy of arms competing for a roster spot and why Dane Dunning showed up with orange hair.

Speaking of arms, Martin Perez has come home to Texas a new pitcher in regards to his mentality and his repetoire.

The shortened spring training schedule means hitters will likely get no more than 25-30 at bats and pitchers no more than 10 innings.

Josh Jung is the number 2 third base prospect across the league behind the Mets’ Brett Baty.

With Jung recovering from surgery and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in New York the third base job appears to be Andy Ibanez’s to lose.