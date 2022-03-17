Freeman to LAD: 6/$162M

Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a 6 year, $162 million deal, per multiple reports.

Freeman, 32, has spent his entire career up to this point with the Atlanta Braves, where he established himself as one of the best first basemen in baseball. In the wake of the Braves winning the World Series in 2021, re-signing Freeman seemed to be a given, but when that had not occurred by the time the owners locked the players out, speculation increased that a deal might not happen.

The Braves ended up trading for Matt Olson earlier this week, then signed him to an eight year, $168 million extension, buying out two arbitration years and six free agent deals. That closed the door on Freeman returning to Atlanta.

Freeman, a native of southern California, was reportedly being pursued by a number of teams, but it appears the Dodgers are bringing the native son back home.