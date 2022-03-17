Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Will the Rangers’ offseason additions make Adolis Garcia a better hitter, both through lineup protection and teaching him about a thing called a “strike zone?”

“Facing Nolan,” a documentary about your mother’s favorite ex-Ranger, will debut at Globe Life Field on May 1.

Charlie Culberson is back with the Rangers on a minor league deal.

Evan Grant thinks that platoons are likely in left field and third base with no one clearly poised to seize full time roles.

Evan also continues his prospect countdown with number 15, Dane Acker.

Mitch Garver is excited to work with the Ranger pitching staff and see what he can do in Arlington despite the emotions involved in leaving the team organization with whom he’s spent his whole career.