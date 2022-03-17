Rangers place 5 in MLB Pipeline top 100

The 2022 MLB Pipeline top 100 prospect list has dropped, and the Texas Rangers have five players who cracked the top 100.

Jack Leiter, the Rangers’ first round draft pick out of Vanderbilt last July, is the top ranked Ranger, coming in at #17.

Josh Jung, the Rangers’ first round draft pick out of Texas Tech in 2020, is the second highest ranked Ranger, coming in at #29.

Cole Winn, the Rangers’ first round draft pick in 2018, is the third highest ranked Ranger, coming in at #48.

Justin Foscue, the Rangers’ first round draft pick in 2019, is the fifth highest ranked Ranger, coming in at #89.

It appears the Rangers have been doing a little better of late with their first round picks. Of course, picking higher in the first round helps a lot.

Finally, the Ezequiel Duran, who came over in the Joey Gallo trade from the New York Yankees, also made the list, slotting in at #83.

Its a nice showing for the Rangers, whose farm system has seemed to have turned a corner, and is looking much more impressive of late.