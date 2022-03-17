Rangers signing Garrett Richards, per reports

The Texas Rangers have agreed to terms with free agent pitcher Garrett Richards, per multiple reports.

Richards, 33, has struggled to stay on the mound since logging 207 innings with the Anaheim Angels in 2015, though he finally had a healthy year with Boston in 2021. Richards split the season for the Red Sox between the rotation and the bullpen, posting a 4.87 ERA in 136 innings. Richards pitched better in a relief role than as a starter last year, and per Evan Grant, the plan is for him to be a multi-inning reliever for the Rangers. Whether that means as a long man, a fireman, or the second half of a tandem, we shall have to see.

No word yet on dollars or whether this is a major league deal or a minor league deal. If it is a major league deal, the Rangers would have to make a move to clear a spot on the 40 man roster, which is currently full. Outfielder Zach Reks would seem the most likely candidate to be dropped.

UPDATE — Heyman says it is a one year deal with an option, so presumably a major league deal.