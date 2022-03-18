Battle of Surprise 2022 Game Thread: Royals at Rangers

All of the baseballs have been freed from those locks and chains so they’re going to play a baseball game today.

The Texas Rangers open their brief Cactus League slate with the annual opener against their Arizona compound partners, the Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers will send lefty Jake Latz to the mound to start against righty Jon Heasley for the Royals.

First day for everyone! Semien 4, Seager 6, Lowe 3, K. Calhoun 9, Solak 7, Trevino 2, Taveras 8, White DH, Wendzel 5, Latz 1. Now games can begin! — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 18, 2022

You can catch the game with MLB Gameday on your computer or mobile device or listen to the Royals’ radio cast if you have MLB At Bat audio. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!