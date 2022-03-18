Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

In case you missed it last night, the Rangers have agreed to terms with pitcher Garrett Richards.

Also in the ICYMI file, MLB Pipeline released their top 100 prospects yesterday. Here’s a nice and neat team-by-team breakdown.

Evan Grant says that Brad Miller didn’t need much of a sales pitch to sign with the Rangers after previously playing with Chris Young and being coached by Chris Woodward.

Speaking of Brad Miller, his deal with the Rangers is of the two-year variety.

Grant says that Marcus Semien and Willie Calhoun have been quick to strike a bond that goes deeper than baseball.

Grant also has the next in his prospect countdown series, No. 14 TK Roby.

Kennedi Landry writes that Adolis Garcia could thrive in the Rangers lineup now that he isn’t the one anchoring it.