Spring Training Game Thread: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Surprise, Arizona for some Cactus League action this afternoon.

RHP Dane Dunning will make the start for the Rangers opposite RHP Luis Perdomo for the Brewers.

Sat. vs. MIL at Surprise: W. Calhoun 7, Ibanez 5, Garver DH, A. Garcia 8, Heim 2, Marisnick 9, Crim 3, Smith 4, Y. Hernandez 6, Dunning 1 — John Blake (@RangerBlake) March 19, 2022

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast on 105.3 The FAN with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!