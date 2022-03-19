 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Spring Training Game Thread: Milwaukee Brewers at Texas Rangers

Now with live radio broadcast

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Texas Rangers Photo Day Photo by Kelsey Grant/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to Surprise, Arizona for some Cactus League action this afternoon.

RHP Dane Dunning will make the start for the Rangers opposite RHP Luis Perdomo for the Brewers.

You can follow along on Gameday or listen to the radio broadcast on 105.3 The FAN with Matt Hicks and Jared Sandler on the call. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 pm CT.

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...